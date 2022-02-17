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The Dems' Fear Machine
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20 views • February 17, 2022
“Everything is terrible. Please re-elect us.”
* No challenge is minor for today’s Dems.
* They are too fragile to face their unpopularity.
* They refuse to assess their own behavior.
* They flood the zone with apocalyptic panic.
* They think our democracy is as fragile as a vase.
* At this point, a lot of things are ‘the end of democracy’.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297865191001
* No challenge is minor for today’s Dems.
* They are too fragile to face their unpopularity.
* They refuse to assess their own behavior.
* They flood the zone with apocalyptic panic.
* They think our democracy is as fragile as a vase.
* At this point, a lot of things are ‘the end of democracy’.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297865191001
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