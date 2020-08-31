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How Much Government Is Necessary? | Michael Badnarik Debates Stefan Molyneux - Part 2
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6 views • August 31, 2020
An epic debate between Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio and Michael Badnarik, 2004 Libertarian Presidential Candidate on the question 'How Much Government is Necessary?' at Drexel University, Philadelphia, July 5, 2009 Full audio of the debate available at http://fdrurl.com/phillydebate
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