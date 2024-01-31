Create New Account
God Doesn't Make "Gender Mistakes" - Christine Sneeringer - Freedom Alive® Ep105
Liberty Counsel
Christine Sneeringer struggled with gender confusion for more than two decades. Growing up, she hated being a girl and believed that God made a mistake when He made her female. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Christine shares her story and how she is now offering hope to struggling children and their parents.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

