TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, "Pedophiles, morals, and control issues" Jan 8, 2023

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour (8 Jan. 2023) with James Fetzer, Donald Grahn and Brian Davidson, a private investigator, extraordinaire! .





The World Economic Forum is moving aggressively to "normalize" what they are euphemistically calling "age-gap love", which they are promoting (in part) because, like gay and lesbian sex, which are non-offspring producing, it tends to yield fewer births; but to claim such perversion is in the name of "human rights" strains credulity.

Children are NOT in the position to grant informed consent to sexual relations, which is why in most states intercourse with a minor qualifies as "statutory rape" even if the minor grants consent.

This is about as disgusting as it gets!

Dr. Joseph Mercola recounts some of the evidence for an epidemic of "sudden deaths", [Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)] which is increasingly occurring among those less than 65 years of age, where the difference between the vaxxed and the unvaxxed is staggering!!

The vax is massively weakening the immune system and creating turbo-charged forms of cancer--and where the increase in spike-specific antibodies between the 2nd and 3rd boosters iss 14,075%, [that's 14 thousand percent!!!]!

When is the world going to wake up to the genocide taking place all around us?

The collapse of Damar Hamlin is being covered up to conceal his vax status and create a plausible denial that it had anything to do with the vax.

BUT, the physician who gave him the jab has acknowledged doing it and the Bill's owner had bragged about having his team take the vax.

This is going to be a tough one for the MSM to conceal and appears to be causing a segment of the population to consider that maybe there IS something to the conspiracy theory they have wanted to dismiss, after all!

It turns out that anti-Semitic acts the Democrats have blamed on MAGA Republicans were being caused by blacks (64%), Muslims and Arabs (17%), Hispanics (11%) and by whites (only 3%). Surprise! Surprise!

And Paul Craig Roberts explains that it's the Democrats and their FBI goon allies who have brought Nazisim to America!

Let the public not be played.

Pray for America now, under a new Congress - to stop what's happening and turn US aright.