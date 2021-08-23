SABOTAGE OF NEW YORK POWER GRID TONIGHT! (HIGH PROBABILITY)

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Israeli intelligence bribed US politicians to give them contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to identify VULNERABILITIES IN THE US CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE such as power grids, water supply and energy. Thats really really bad idea. Guess what America - you are going to be in the dark soon.