Feeding time for Cadbury, after 3 hours since last speaking to her MVI_8989-94merged

Only 3 hours ago I spoke to Cadbury, who was sunning herself by the shed.
Next I looked she was gone, but turned up just before I was due to leave to
visit my wife in hospital. She ate well, expressed interest in going out the
front, but eventually relented, and returned out the back to the same spot
where she was sunning earlier. She is looking reasonably good, all things
considered.
