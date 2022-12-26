Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Feeding time for Cadbury, after 3 hours since last speaking to her MVI_8989-94merged
53 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Only 3 hours ago I spoke to Cadbury, who was sunning herself by the shed. Next I looked she was gone, but turned up just before I was due to leave to visit my wife in hospital. She ate well, expressed interest in going out the front, but eventually relented, and returned out the back to the same spot where she was sunning earlier. She is looking reasonably good, all things considered.

Keywords
gardenhomecats

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket