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Tag Tribute
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7 views • August 05, 2020
My sweet boy, Tag, has been gone since December of 2017, and was one big 100 lb ball of fluff and love. A true character... He was quiet, unless someone came to the door, and tagged along everywhere you went... hence the name 'Tag'. When we lost him, we were all changed forever. I put together this tribute to my boy... whose pawprints will forever be on my heart.
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