Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gonzalo Lira - I'm About To Cross The Border 2/3 - My Options - I was Beaten and Tortured for 30 hours - They want to give me 5-8 Years at a Prison Labor Camp
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
208 views
Published Yesterday
Gonzalo Lira - I'm About To Cross The Border 2/3

I'm sharing all 3 of these videos from 'Gonzalo Lira'. Watch part 1 first. 

I was beaten and tortured for 30 hours - They want to give me 5-8 Years at a Prison Labor Camp for YouTube Videos for sharing public information. I won't survive that.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket