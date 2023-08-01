Gonzalo Lira - I'm About To Cross The Border 2/3 - My Options - I was Beaten and Tortured for 30 hours - They want to give me 5-8 Years at a Prison Labor Camp

I'm sharing all 3 of these videos from 'Gonzalo Lira'. Watch part 1 first.
I was beaten and tortured for 30 hours - They want to give me 5-8 Years at a Prison Labor Camp for YouTube Videos for sharing public information. I won't survive that.
