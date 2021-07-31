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Greg: Biden is filled with decades of tall tales, the media ignores it all
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60 views • July 31, 2021
Greg Kelly: President Biden has driven an 18-wheeler, married a Philly girl, and graduated at the top half of his class - at least that's what he's told us. via Newsmax's 'Greg Kelly Reports.'
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