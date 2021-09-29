© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Secret Space Program - The Inception, The Purpose and The Culmination
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • September 29, 2021
Tonight Brian and Dave talked about a Secret Space Program that has been going on for decades and which is being slowly revealed to us. Have we had a Space Force for decades? Where did the technology come from? Do we have bases on Mars, the Moon and other places? Are the bases safe places for the Elites when things go bad here on earth for them? Where does Trillions of dollars disappear to and what for? Is there scriptural proof?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.