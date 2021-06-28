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Polish, Directed Energy Weapon Video
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143 views • June 28, 2021
Support group for people being targeted by directed energy technology. They talk and interview several people. Interesting because it shows there was a global effort to expose this. Like all these support organizations, this one is gone too. Most video's made to help T.I.'s have dissapeared. Here on Brighteon, I'm trying to get them back to for those getting subjected to this.
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