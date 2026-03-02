The Indian Truck Drivers: Does the Government really want bad drivers off the road?

In this commentary we discuss the latest incidents of foreign truck drivers causing accidents on the road. We show how this is just a continuation of more than a century of bad drivers on American highways. Why are bad drivers still on the road? Why can’t our governments make roads safer? Can all peoples adapt to any new technology? We give the answers in this podcast episode.

