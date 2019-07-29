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Ibuprofen Doesn't Work for Colds and Flus
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26 views • July 29, 2019
A study published in the November issue of the British Medical Journal reported that ibuprofen and Tylenol had no beneficial effect on the symptoms of colds. In fact, they suspected that the illness was worsened by either drug. So, it neither reduced symptoms nor did anything to hurt the virus.
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