What Will You Remember When You DIE

Ever wonder what you’re going to remember and what you’re not when you get to heaven?

Will all the happy memories be there but all the sad ones gone?

What about all those friends and relatives who don’t make heaven and wind up in hell, will you remember the ones who didn’t make it?

It would not be heaven if you were able to recall sad memories. However, those in hell will remember everything.

Every person They ever knew saved or unsaved, every day of their life, every word they ever spoke, every sin they ever committed. That in itself would be Hell.

This used to bother me as I always thought that I want to remember everything, it all makes up who I am. I wanted to remember every person that was close to me.

Pro 21: 2 Every way of a man is right in his own eyes: but the LORD ponders the hearts.

I finally came to the conclusion that I need to trust God on this one, He knows what’s best for me far better than I do.

You can’t enjoy eternity with terrible thoughts of your past in your head, you especially can’t enjoy it with relatives and close friends suffering in hell?

My past haunts me now, sins committed, words spoken.

My past haunts me now, sins committed, words spoken.

I'll go ahead and just trust God with my memory in eternity, He knows best.

