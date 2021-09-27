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INTRODUCING THE FOOD RISING MINI-FARM GROW BOX 1) https://supplysource.com/ 2) https://foodrising.org/Index.html
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https://supplysource.com/
A breakthrough in self-reliant food production.
Grows food without using electricity or soil.
Self-water system requires very little attention after planting seeds.
Comes with everything you need except sunlight, water and seeds.
Requires no weeding.
Eliminates bending over; grows food on top of benches or tables.
Easily expandable to multiple grow containers using a single water reservoir.
Uses just 1/20 the water of traditional soil irrigation methods.
Contains no complex moving parts: no motors, no pumps, no gears.
Designed around simple replacement parts that can be easily found in third-world nations, post-disaster scenarios or survival situations.
Grows better-than-organic lettuce and other crops for about 10 cents' worth of plant food.
Produces food with up to 500% more mineral nutrition than store-bought fresh produce.
Key components are based on the 3D printable parts freely downloadable from FoodRising.org and printed on 3D printers.
https://foodrising.org/Index.html
About Food Rising
FoodRising is an association of the Consumer Wellness Center (www.ConsumerWellness.org)
The Consumer Wellness Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that funds and promotes educational programs for empowering consumers. The CWC's focus areas include:
Nutrition education for expectant mothers
Small-scale gardening instruction for children
Disease prevention through nutritional support
Our base is in the United States, but our audience is truly international.
Over the last several years, the Consumer Wellness Center has funded numerous grant programs and has posted many success stories highlighting our efforts.
The Consumer Wellness Center's intention is to empower and uplift the world through the sharing of lifesaving knowledge for enhanced nutrition and food self-reliance.
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, is the Executive Director of the Consumer Wellness Center. See the achievements and history of Adams at www.HealthRanger.com
Situation Update, Sep 27, 2021 - The Dark Winter DIE-OFF: Vaccination, starvation and bioweapons activation https://www.brighteon.com/a7e26e40-85a8-4355-9b01-0766ccb5565b
A breakthrough in self-reliant food production.
Grows food without using electricity or soil.
Self-water system requires very little attention after planting seeds.
Comes with everything you need except sunlight, water and seeds.
Requires no weeding.
Eliminates bending over; grows food on top of benches or tables.
Easily expandable to multiple grow containers using a single water reservoir.
Uses just 1/20 the water of traditional soil irrigation methods.
Contains no complex moving parts: no motors, no pumps, no gears.
Designed around simple replacement parts that can be easily found in third-world nations, post-disaster scenarios or survival situations.
Grows better-than-organic lettuce and other crops for about 10 cents' worth of plant food.
Produces food with up to 500% more mineral nutrition than store-bought fresh produce.
Key components are based on the 3D printable parts freely downloadable from FoodRising.org and printed on 3D printers.
https://foodrising.org/Index.html
About Food Rising
FoodRising is an association of the Consumer Wellness Center (www.ConsumerWellness.org)
The Consumer Wellness Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that funds and promotes educational programs for empowering consumers. The CWC's focus areas include:
Nutrition education for expectant mothers
Small-scale gardening instruction for children
Disease prevention through nutritional support
Our base is in the United States, but our audience is truly international.
Over the last several years, the Consumer Wellness Center has funded numerous grant programs and has posted many success stories highlighting our efforts.
The Consumer Wellness Center's intention is to empower and uplift the world through the sharing of lifesaving knowledge for enhanced nutrition and food self-reliance.
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, is the Executive Director of the Consumer Wellness Center. See the achievements and history of Adams at www.HealthRanger.com
Situation Update, Sep 27, 2021 - The Dark Winter DIE-OFF: Vaccination, starvation and bioweapons activation https://www.brighteon.com/a7e26e40-85a8-4355-9b01-0766ccb5565b
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