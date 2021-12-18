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Mantis Laser Academy Update // The Hunt Target Will Take Your Dry Fire Training To The Next Level!
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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91 views • December 18, 2021
One thing that I was critical of on the Mantis Laser Academy is the lack of directions or modules for the Hunt Target. This latest app update fixed that!

Check out the Hunt Target and take your dry fire training to the next level!

If you would like to see my review of the MantisX Laser Academy, here is the link:
https://youtu.be/BN4kjXP5Dz4


#teambanch #dryfire #mantis @The Rogue Banshee @MantisX

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Video Index:

0:00 Intro
0:27 Laser Academy Hunt Target Easy Mode
1:03 Laser Academy Hunt Target Medium Mode
2:13 Laser Academy Hunt Target Hard Mode
3:05 Laser Academy Hunt Target Impressions

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The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

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