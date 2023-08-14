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EPISODE 32: IN MY DADDY'S BELLY
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
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11 views • August 14, 2023

It would seem the powers that be have deemed this subject off limits. Apparently we are not even allowed to discuss this openly and honestly. If you whisper the word you may be okay, but if someone hears you, then you risk losing your job, you risk public defamation, and you risk being relegated to the fringe of human society. The “T” word has become the new “N” word, when did that happen?! The T’s haven’t earned it. How are they discriminated against and marginalized when they’ve been given so much power. They’ve been given more power, by percentage of population, than any other group. How can you advocate for their inclusion when they’ve changed hundreds upon hundreds of years of known grammar, the signs on the restrooms established for the safety and comfort of others - yep those gotta go, they’ve been allowed to overwrite basic biology - as if that’s actually possible, they can dance on the Whitehouse lawn topless and be invited to a sit-down with the President of the United States for playing a caricature of a malfunctioning Stepford Wife . The President has never invited me to the Whitehouse. But, maybe it’s because I’m mentally healthy and I’m a patriot. He appears to hate those things from his citizens. I believe in liberty and as such any adult American national has the right to alter their behavior to mimic the opposite binary gender, has the right to pharmaceutically alter their hormones, and has the right to surgically alter their appearance in their pursuit of happiness. But by its very definition, (marginalized is defined as: a person, group, or concept treated as insignificant or peripheral.), it is me and those that share my values and no the T’s that have been marginalized. Not only are our voices deemed insignificant, we are not even allowed to have a voice in the first place. 

https://www.thepublica.com/in-my-daddys-belly-book-to-teach-children-males-can-get-pregnant-give-birth/


ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-32-IN-MY-DADDYS-BELLY-e283fmg

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biologytransgenderdaddygiving birth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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