The Fool Says "Their is No God" Time Will Tell?

Prov 14:9 Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favor.





Pro Choice; The Mob that gathers in front of Planned Parenthood to defend their right to choose, more like their right to kill children.





Gay pride; They expose themselves before the world and mock God.





I am free to be what I want to be, your morals don't apply to me.





Facebook; People post things that a few years ago you would move to another town if someone found out what you were hiding?





Prov 14:12 There is a way which seems right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.





All of these groups, Satan has them bound by the spirit of confusion.



