The Fool Says "Their is No God" Time Will Tell?

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Prov 14:9 Fools make a mock at sin: but among the righteous there is favor.
Pro Choice; The Mob that gathers in front of Planned Parenthood to defend their right to choose, more like their right to kill children.
Gay pride; They expose themselves before the world and mock God.
I am free to be what I want to be, your morals don't apply to me.
Facebook; People post things that a few years ago you would move to another town if someone found out what you were hiding?
Prov 14:12 There is a way which seems right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.
All of these groups, Satan has them bound by the spirit of confusion.