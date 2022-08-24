Nothing To See Here

Christopher Schmaling, Sheriff at Racine County, WI, details his investigation into 2020 Election Fraud and he questions why legislators are concerned, if there is nothing to hide.

Listen in to hear Christopher talk about a report from a citizen, about her mother voting at her nursing home, and the backlash he received from legislators for doing his job!

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