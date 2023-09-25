The US is Funding Seeds & Fertilizer for Ukrainian Farmers, 57,000 Emergency Personnel Salaries, & Subsidizing Small Businesses
Meanwhile, the residents of Maui suffer…
Meanwhile Americas law enforcement is degrading and crime is at an all time high.
Meanwhile American Farmers are being wiped out…
Meanwhile American Business owners are struggling from record inflation and forced to close their doors…
