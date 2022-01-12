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Is the UK's New COVID Travel Pass the Start of TOTAL SURVEILLANCE
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84 views • January 12, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The UK’s NIH recently released a COVID pass for domestic travel. It’s an app that collects data and information regarding a citizen’s physical or mental health and vaccination history. The data SUPPOSEDLY will remain just on the app, but why then is it necessary? And, even more terrifying, the door has been left WIDE OPEN to collect even more intrusive information — like a person’s ethnic origin, genetic data and biometrics, or even history with the law. All for our safety, right?!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKaURZl5TmU
The UK’s NIH recently released a COVID pass for domestic travel. It’s an app that collects data and information regarding a citizen’s physical or mental health and vaccination history. The data SUPPOSEDLY will remain just on the app, but why then is it necessary? And, even more terrifying, the door has been left WIDE OPEN to collect even more intrusive information — like a person’s ethnic origin, genetic data and biometrics, or even history with the law. All for our safety, right?!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKaURZl5TmU
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