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Supplements Revealed Episode 2
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51 views • September 16, 2021
Meet Evan DeMarco who shares some of his nutritional expertise.
He’s seen a lot of the good and the bad in the supplement industry, and offers some great insights that will be really helpful to you and your loved ones:
• Big brands of Fish Oil that make inflammatory conditions like joint pain and arthritis WORSE because they contain unrefined oils and too many undesirable fats
• How 1,000mg of fish oil on the product label can mean you are only getting 300 mg of Omega-3s
• How to scientifically determine the best dose of Omega 3 your body needs daily. Best online place to buy your supplements (hint: it’s NOT Amazon).
• Best quality brands of CBD: why not get the best for your body and health issues since it won’t cost any more?
You’ll also hear from functional medicine physician Ann Shippy, heart-health expert John B. Hewlett, and some really fascinating history and uses for supplements made by bees from Carli Stein!
He’s seen a lot of the good and the bad in the supplement industry, and offers some great insights that will be really helpful to you and your loved ones:
• Big brands of Fish Oil that make inflammatory conditions like joint pain and arthritis WORSE because they contain unrefined oils and too many undesirable fats
• How 1,000mg of fish oil on the product label can mean you are only getting 300 mg of Omega-3s
• How to scientifically determine the best dose of Omega 3 your body needs daily. Best online place to buy your supplements (hint: it’s NOT Amazon).
• Best quality brands of CBD: why not get the best for your body and health issues since it won’t cost any more?
You’ll also hear from functional medicine physician Ann Shippy, heart-health expert John B. Hewlett, and some really fascinating history and uses for supplements made by bees from Carli Stein!
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