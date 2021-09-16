Supplements Revealed Episode 2

Meet Evan DeMarco who shares some of his nutritional expertise.



He’s seen a lot of the good and the bad in the supplement industry, and offers some great insights that will be really helpful to you and your loved ones:

• Big brands of Fish Oil that make inflammatory conditions like joint pain and arthritis WORSE because they contain unrefined oils and too many undesirable fats

• How 1,000mg of fish oil on the product label can mean you are only getting 300 mg of Omega-3s

• How to scientifically determine the best dose of Omega 3 your body needs daily. Best online place to buy your supplements (hint: it’s NOT Amazon).

• Best quality brands of CBD: why not get the best for your body and health issues since it won’t cost any more?

You’ll also hear from functional medicine physician Ann Shippy, heart-health expert John B. Hewlett, and some really fascinating history and uses for supplements made by bees from Carli Stein!