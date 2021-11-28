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Unlimited Electrical Energy Part 8
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316 views • November 28, 2021
Here is the proof that you will be able to harness extra amperage from water to power your home, vehicles, factories...
I powered up a 20 watt AC fan using the inverter. More graphite rods equals more available amperage.
Buy long, high density graphite rods and salt. You can stop paying for energy now. Please share my videos. 🙂
I powered up a 20 watt AC fan using the inverter. More graphite rods equals more available amperage.
Buy long, high density graphite rods and salt. You can stop paying for energy now. Please share my videos. 🙂
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