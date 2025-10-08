BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SLAUGHTER PREVENTED! JUDGE PIRRO'S LEGEND SPEECH EXPOSES CHINA'S-MEXICAN CONNECTION POISONS DISGUISED AS ANTIBIOTICS/PAIN KILLERS. GENOCIDE OF AMERICAN CITIZENS STOPPED. FENTANYL & METH SEIZED
The Last Days Holiness Church
The Last Days Holiness Church
Federal officials have announced one of the largest drug seizures in U.S. history. FBI Director Kash Patel revealed indictments against 22 Chinese nationals and 2 Ohio residents in Operation Box Cutter, linked to an international fentanyl trafficking ring. The bust seized enough fentanyl to kill 70 million people and cut off supplies of lethal cutting agents paid for with cryptocurrency. Meanwhile in Houston, Judge Jeanine Pirro stood before 1,300 barrels of methamphetamine precursors seized at the Port of Houston. Homeland Security Investigations intercepted 300,000 kilograms of chemicals shipped from China and destined for the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. Authorities say the chemicals could have produced 420,000 pounds of meth with a street value of $569 million. this is a mirrored video Officials credit the Trump administration’s designation of the Sinaloa Cartel as a foreign terrorist organization for giving agents the authority to intercept the shipment at sea and on U.S. soil. Stay with One America News for unfiltered coverage of America’s fight against international drug cartels and the policies shaping national security.

