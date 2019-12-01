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Randomicity, it’s function in the spiritual evolution of the planet
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10 views • December 01, 2019
Brief discussion The function of randomness of events and how it helps your spiritual growth.
Curtis’ video https://youtu.be/x96LU0ahY08
My comment: Just for context in the state of human thought processes. If wo/man’s purpose of their earthly sojourn is to discover and verify the divine within self. Then without a permanent state of randomicity in human affairs then there would be no reason to search for God. And therefore no reason for the soul to take it’s Journey. Therefore, human spiritual evolution would be in stasis. Therefore, randomicity is an essential for spiritual growth. It causes the questioning like is God compassionate and interventionist or aloof and omniscient. Even with my own students I will not give them the answer when it is plainly obvious to me. There is a inherent value in the process of discovery.
These states of greed, envy and social rank are the first hurdles to overcome in your personal spiritual evolution; and like Job your metal will tested. One of the final steps is giving up your personal dependence and addiction to external pleasure. The wise will always come to the inevitable conclusion that pleasure (whether it be physical, emotional or mental) is a incidental state of existence not the purpose of it.
I hope what I am saying is helpful and understandable.
If you need private counselling contact me at [email protected]
If you are moved to gratitude and wish to support my work paypal.me/MasterAGN
Curtis’ video https://youtu.be/x96LU0ahY08
My comment: Just for context in the state of human thought processes. If wo/man’s purpose of their earthly sojourn is to discover and verify the divine within self. Then without a permanent state of randomicity in human affairs then there would be no reason to search for God. And therefore no reason for the soul to take it’s Journey. Therefore, human spiritual evolution would be in stasis. Therefore, randomicity is an essential for spiritual growth. It causes the questioning like is God compassionate and interventionist or aloof and omniscient. Even with my own students I will not give them the answer when it is plainly obvious to me. There is a inherent value in the process of discovery.
These states of greed, envy and social rank are the first hurdles to overcome in your personal spiritual evolution; and like Job your metal will tested. One of the final steps is giving up your personal dependence and addiction to external pleasure. The wise will always come to the inevitable conclusion that pleasure (whether it be physical, emotional or mental) is a incidental state of existence not the purpose of it.
I hope what I am saying is helpful and understandable.
If you need private counselling contact me at [email protected]
If you are moved to gratitude and wish to support my work paypal.me/MasterAGN
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