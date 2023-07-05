The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth! What Should I Do Lord?

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
There are 5 questions that we all must answer to live our best life. This according to the late Dr. Myles Munroe ( https://apple.co/3ARwoKD ) and I certainly agree and see if you do as well:
1. Who am I?
2. Where am I from?
3. Why am I here?
4. What can I do?
5. Where am I going?
No easy answers to this life-defining questions Warriors Of Light. This may be one of the most important aspects of prayer. During that quiet prayer time as we have been taught that God speaks to us believers all of the time, are there answers being imparted to you that have previously gone unnoticed? Let's Rock!
