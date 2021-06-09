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Can the KelTec P17 Handle a Shield SMSc Micro Red Dot?
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72 views • June 09, 2021
Thinking that I could really get in some micro RMR practice, I was very excited to try a mounting plate that would allow me to make use of a Shield SMSc on my KelTec P17.

P17 Mounting Plate
https://www.ebay.com/itm/SIG-ROMEO-ZERO-RED-DOT-SIGHT-MOUNT-FOR-KEL-TEC-P17-MADE-IN-USA-/265072967339

Elbows Out Retention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBzVNEbFxAY

KelTec P17
https://www.keltecweapons.com/firearms/pistols/p17/

Shield SMSc (use KDSSS10 for 10% discount)
https://www.shieldpsd.com/portfolio-posts/shield-mini-sight-compact

Rex Applegate Series
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK

How the 22 Wins: 9mm vs 22LR
https://youtu.be/kR3THJW5smQ

Ed Calderon EDC Interview - @Vigilance Elite
https://youtu.be/d1MqucZyodc



0:00 P17 Recap
1:15 SMSc Recap
1:59 Mounting
4:07 Zero
5:10 Adjust
6:59 Check Zero
7:57 Point Shooting
8:29 Contact Continuum
12:06 Malfunctions
13:38 Remove Sight
15:46 Iron Sights
16:33 Need Sights?
18:14 Find the Dot
18:46 Both Eyes Open
19:12 Left Hand Primary
20:34 vs Laser
23:26 P17 CCW
25:29 Conclusion
Keywords
shieldkeltecp17smsc
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