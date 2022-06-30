© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For decades policies have been written into law that, on the surface appear to serve an altruistic goal, but when you read the fine print, it slides a blade into the back of our constitution.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-transgender-bill-of-rights
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/TRANS-BILL-OF-RIGHTS-e1kl21t