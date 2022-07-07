BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maverick & Goose | Façade of a 2 Party System | Truth Behind Mass Shootings | Bombshell Video Must Watch
The Amber May Show
The Amber May Show
34 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 07, 2022

Maverick and Goose from the Slacker 82 Podcast joins Amber May. We share a bombshell video in Michigan. We break down the truth behind the mass shootings. There is an exclusive club and we aren't in it.


Join Me On Telegram

https://t.me/theambermayshow


You MUST Watch This Video https://rumble.com/vt1dh4-never-loose-a-dime-in-retirement-use-your-money-without-taxes-or-penalties.html

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get all your My Pillow Products at a DISCOUNT

www.mypillow.com/amber

Use Promo Code AMBER and save up to 66% off

Promo code-AMBER 800-957-2123


Get Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and SAVE

Dr Stella Immanuel

www.drstellamd.com

Use Promo Code AmberMay and save 5%


Calling all Doctors, Nurses and NP who need a job text Dr Stella

318-792-5972


The Commander’s Artist Save 10% Promo Code Amber

https://thecommandersartist.com/shop/


Lose Weight Attain Your Health Goals

https://ambermay.mymfinity.com/


www.timelesspack.com Promo Code AMBERMAY

Get the Timeless Box Reg Price $192.60 get it for $99.95

Basic Fat Loss & Fitness Starter Pack


___________________________________________________________________

Hero’s Soap Save 10% with Promo Code AmberMay


We strive to create a brand that pays homage to the values that our country was founded on by our forefathers. With a Veteran of the United States Air Force as one of the owners, we understand the dedication & sacrifice that each family makes to serve their country.


https://herosoapcompany.com/ambermay


My Patriot Supply

https://mypatriotsupply.com/Amber?rfsn=6442302.fa4e33


Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear

Trusted Self-Reliance & Food Independence

The original Patriot survival company. My Patriot Supply was founded by people with a passion for self-sufficiency and food independence.

We not only understand the drive to practice emergency preparedness, we are active participants in the survivalist lifestyle.

We believe that true freedom comes from attaining a certain level of self-reliance.


Get ALL Your Marketing Logos and Websites and More Here!

www.jawdd.com


Tax Incentive Agency

Urgent last help for business owners from COVID lockdowns and restrictions. Click below to see if you qualify.

https://getyourercportal.com/credits

[email protected]

https://www.canva.com/design/DAEriiPmMlA/f7IKA2S6fqaVIxwvXCy4lA/view?utm_content=DAEriiPmMlA&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=sharebutton


Essential Oils

https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/2013099


Checkout all the facts about the Great Reset

https://timetofreeamerica.com/


ThePlan.Today

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are on These Platforms

Frankspeech.com https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/amber-may-tv-show

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-811265

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@azladyz:c

Locals https://theambermayshow.locals.com


Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/azladyz


Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=azladyz&kind=video

Keywords
election fraudthe amber may showamber maymichigan ballot dumpchicago mass shootingmaverick and goose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy