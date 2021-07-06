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Ship Designer of Space Sim in Alpha Development
CWDI GAMES
CWDI GAMES
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10 views • July 06, 2021
Description of this video further down after this summary of why I'm uploading videos on Brighteon now. I'm a game indie developer and got in trouble with youtube/communistTube for uploading a video less than 2 minutes that showed the blm terrorist group running around with assault rifles. Communist Tube said I committed "hate speech." I then went to Bitchute but Bitchute is censoring now. Google doesn't have nice things to say about Brighteon so I know this is the right place to be. I have a blog on my website, https://www.cwdigames.com, where I also post about politics and the fact Joe Blowjob did NOT win the 2020 election.

I’m working on a space simulation game. The end of last month I came out with a level editor, the solar system creator/Cartographer, which I’ll use to create the star systems and galaxy map for the game. It will also allow players to create their own maps/star systems for the game.

Now I’ve started work on the game’s hull designer. It’s in the early stages. I’m gong to get the mechanics worked out before I add much better looking ship hull pieces to the hull designer. Currently the user creates the ships placing different 3D pieces on a grid. The resulting 3D model built in game can then be saved to the hard disk. Just a simple video with no sound.
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science3dcomputergamesdevelopmentcwdi
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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