Celebrities Push Eating Meal Worms and Bugs

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FDA says no Real Meat by 2024 and approved syntheticly grown Lab MEat and MealWorms for human consumption.https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/lab-grown-meat-to-hit-u-s-in-2022-backed-by-fda-usda-along-with-smarter-food-safety-blueprint-traceability/
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/fda-announces-real-meat-will-be-banned-in-2024
Start growing your own or find a new farmer friend