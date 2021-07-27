7/24/2021 Miles Guo’s Livestream (Part 1): Whitehouse Was Informed of No Direct Evidence To Prove the Virus Is From the CCP’s Wuhan Lab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On 10th of July, the Whitehouse had been told directly there is no direct evidence to prove the Virus is from CCP Wuhan lab. If America stops investigating the truth of the virus, our action of “Taking down the CCP with the truth of the virus” will win greatly.