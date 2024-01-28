Create New Account
Col Doug Macgregor isn't buying Biden's border propaganda
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

Daniel Davis Deep Dive · Biden claims he needs more money to make the US border secure. Col Doug Macgregor isn't buying that excuse, and the Col has a solution for securing our border. Stand with Texas!


@DanielLDavis1

https://x.com/DanielLDavis1/status/1750882061877919982?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

