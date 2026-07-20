A Globalized French Revolution Will Be This World’s Final Crisis

As prophesied, it's happening right before our eyes. As also prophesied, most church leaders cannot see it. And finally, as prophesied, the remnant people CAN SEE IT!





MAIN WEBSITE: Presents of God ministry: https://remnantofgod.org





Prophecy in the News BLOG: https://nicholaspogm.blog/





SDA Apostasy CONFIRMED in PICS, VIDEOS, STUDIES: https://sdaapostasy.org/





BILLIONS will coon Blaspheme the Holy Ghost! https://remnantofgod.org/BlasphemeHolyGhost.htm





The LOUD Cry: https://theloudcry.org/





Prophecy Fulfilled July 04, 2026! https://nicholaspogm.blog/2026/06/30/prophecy-fulfilled-sabbath-july-04-2026/





MAJOR Prophetic Fulfillment - July 8th 2025: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2025/07/27/vatican-trojan-horse-in-usa/





Speak & Cause Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCbLtBNlyzw





Image of the Beast in DETAIL: https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm





Climate Change will lead to the MARK: https://remnantofgod.org/climatechange.htm





Mark of the Beast in DETAIL: https://remnantofgod.org/mark.htm





Final Signs HAVE BEEN PROPHESIED: https://remnantofgod.org/getready.htm





PROOF the Calamities have INCREASED: https://remnantofgod.org/calamities.htm





Are you ready? ARE YOU SURE?!









SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented in any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.