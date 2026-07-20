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A Globalized French Revolution Will Be This World’s Final Crisis
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
Take Heed Lest Ye Fall
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As prophesied, it's happening right before our eyes. As also prophesied, most church leaders cannot see it. And finally, as prophesied, the remnant people CAN SEE IT!


MAIN WEBSITE: Presents of God ministry: https://remnantofgod.org


Prophecy in the News BLOG: https://nicholaspogm.blog/


SDA Apostasy CONFIRMED in PICS, VIDEOS, STUDIES: https://sdaapostasy.org/


BILLIONS will coon Blaspheme the Holy Ghost! https://remnantofgod.org/BlasphemeHolyGhost.htm


The LOUD Cry: https://theloudcry.org/


Prophecy Fulfilled July 04, 2026! https://nicholaspogm.blog/2026/06/30/prophecy-fulfilled-sabbath-july-04-2026/


MAJOR Prophetic Fulfillment - July 8th 2025: https://nicholaspogm.blog/2025/07/27/vatican-trojan-horse-in-usa/


Speak & Cause Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCbLtBNlyzw


Image of the Beast in DETAIL: https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm


Climate Change will lead to the MARK: https://remnantofgod.org/climatechange.htm


Mark of the Beast in DETAIL: https://remnantofgod.org/mark.htm


Final Signs HAVE BEEN PROPHESIED: https://remnantofgod.org/getready.htm


PROOF the Calamities have INCREASED: https://remnantofgod.org/calamities.htm


Are you ready? ARE YOU SURE?!



SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented in any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.

Keywords
foodworldenergyprophecyusacalamitiesglobalbeastimagemarkcrisisfinalfuelplaguesfrench revolution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy