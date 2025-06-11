RFK Jr. Fires CDC Advisory Panel | Marines Arrive In L.A. | New Ostrich Bio-Lab Documents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
Join Us for tonight's top news with Rick Walker:
* CDC Advisory Panel of scientists fired
* Ostrich Farm Bio Research Facility... Bird Flu RED ALERT - New Document REVEALED
* Trump Talks Tough Ahead of Military Parade
* L.A. BURNS - Marines Arrive In the Thick of Political War in The Streets
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#rfkjr., #sovereign, #health, #trump, #marines, #la, #riots, ostriches, #saveourostriches, #sos,