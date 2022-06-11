Walter Veith & Martin Smith-“WHO” is Ruling The World, Or Is It The “WEF” Or The Man In White? 119

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In Episode 119 we discuss how the puppeteers are pulling the world in which ever direction that suits them. When looking at what some organisations like WHO and WEF are saying and what authority is being handed over to these organisations by the leadership of the world, it is clear that we are heading for troublesome times. And behind all of these, the man in white is holding sway.
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