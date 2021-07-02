© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DISAPPOINTMENT AND HOPE
Follow
3
Share
Report
110 views • July 02, 2021
July 1, 2021
These days can be filled with disappointment. I experienced that quite intensely when I was face to face with the complete and utter incompetence of the supervisor I met in a private meeting. Here's how I try to focus on better days ahead. How about you?
These days can be filled with disappointment. I experienced that quite intensely when I was face to face with the complete and utter incompetence of the supervisor I met in a private meeting. Here's how I try to focus on better days ahead. How about you?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.