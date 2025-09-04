The first to expose Anthony Fauci and the medical industrial complex

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Folks, each and every week, we have the honor of interviewing a living legend, a person who was the first person I know of, that was exposing Anthony Fauci and the medical industrial complex, the pharmaceutical industrial complex, even teaching us the word or the concept of the pharmaceutical industrial complex. The first person that was sounding the alarm about the corruption, this plague of corruption that was taking over our nation, and as a result of doing that good deed, she's been punished for decades. But did she stop? No, no, she did not. She was the feature or the star, the main character of the film, the documentary shot by Mickey Willis, an incredible movie, if you haven't seen it yet. It's called Plandemic. That's Plandemic.com and the Plandemic Series. Dr Judy Mikovits, then she hopped on Patrick Bet David podcast, and woke up many with that. Then the book Plague of Corruption came out, reached more people. The Foreword written by Robert F Kennedy Jr, and she has been an unrelenting champion for health, for freedom, and she is the person that I would credit as being the founder of the Make America Healthy Again movement, my good friend, and now yours. Dr. Judy Mikovits.

Clay Clark - 09/03/2025

ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v6ygjs2-dr.-judy-mikovits-sars-cov-2-was-injected-in-every-polio-shot-and-.html

