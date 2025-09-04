BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The first to expose Anthony Fauci and the medical industrial complex
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
362 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 2 days ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Folks, each and every week, we have the honor of interviewing a living legend, a person who was the first person I know of, that was exposing Anthony Fauci and the medical industrial complex, the pharmaceutical industrial complex, even teaching us the word or the concept of the pharmaceutical industrial complex. The first person that was sounding the alarm about the corruption, this plague of corruption that was taking over our nation, and as a result of doing that good deed, she's been punished for decades. But did she stop? No, no, she did not. She was the feature or the star, the main character of the film, the documentary shot by Mickey Willis, an incredible movie, if you haven't seen it yet. It's called Plandemic. That's Plandemic.com and the Plandemic Series. Dr Judy Mikovits, then she hopped on Patrick Bet David podcast, and woke up many with that. Then the book Plague of Corruption came out, reached more people. The Foreword written by Robert F Kennedy Jr, and she has been an unrelenting champion for health, for freedom, and she is the person that I would credit as being the founder of the Make America Healthy Again movement, my good friend, and now yours. Dr. Judy Mikovits.

Clay Clark - 09/03/2025

ThriveTime Show: https://rumble.com/v6ygjs2-dr.-judy-mikovits-sars-cov-2-was-injected-in-every-polio-shot-and-.html

WHO IS DR JUDY MIKOVITS? WITH PATRICK BET DAVID: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/who-is-dr-judy-mikovits-with-patrick-bet-david

Plandemic Series: Plandemic.com

Plague of Corruption:

- Print: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

⁃ Audio: https://www.audible.com/pd/Plague-of-Corruption-Audiobook/1645552349

Keywords
healthnewstruthpraisewhistle blowermikovitsclay clark
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy