BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS & DEATHS AT ALARMING RATES [2021-04-17] - DR. CHARLES D. HOFFE (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
3881 followers
Follow
10
Share
Report
954 views • April 17, 2021
VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS AND DEATHS AT ALARMING RATES [2021-04-17] - DR. CHARLES D. HOFFE (VIDEO)

Dr. Charles D. Hoffe from Canada is calling out for worldwide government officials to end the mayhem and death that comes from the Experimental Gene Altering Jabs. Enough is enough. The politicians, big pharma, and the medical mafia must be stopped and held accountable for all the Plandemic/Scamdemic lies, and stop the human experiments immediately.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Tim Truth @ Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/timtruth/

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
gmoglobalistsnew world orderagenda 21agenda 2030operating systemdemonratsplandemicscamdemicgene manipulationexperimental vaccinemrna bioweapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Argentinian official who oversaw Pfizer COVID trial now charged in fentanyl death cover-up

Argentinian official who oversaw Pfizer COVID trial now charged in fentanyl death cover-up

Willow Tohi
Methylchloroisothiazolinone: The Common Preservative That Could Irritate Your Skin

Methylchloroisothiazolinone: The Common Preservative That Could Irritate Your Skin

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Morning Exercise Associated With Lower Cardiometabolic Risk, Study Finds

Morning Exercise Associated With Lower Cardiometabolic Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Study links fragmented daily rhythms to accelerated brain shrinkage

Study links fragmented daily rhythms to accelerated brain shrinkage

Willow Tohi
6 Common Mistakes and How to Do Squats Properly

6 Common Mistakes and How to Do Squats Properly

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy