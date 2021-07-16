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Divorce: What They Aren't Telling You!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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79 views • July 16, 2021
More money flows through the family courts, and into the hands of courthouse insiders, than in all other court systems in America combined. The documentary "DivorceCorp" looks at the business of divorce and business is booming.

Joseph Sorge is the writer/director of DivorceCorp who became interested in the subject of divorce after experiencing firsthand the complexities of the family law system. - http://www.divorcecorp.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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