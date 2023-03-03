Which Taketh Away the Sin of the World-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 1 2023

Contrast Theology of the Old Testament with Theology of the New Testament, and Parsing the Difference Between Blaspheming Christ Jesus [Forgivable] and Blaspheming the Holy Ghost [Not Forgivable]. A Sampling of Others Beliefs, Such as: "Babies Go to Hell"; "Five Pretty Good Reasons to Be an Atheist," "How I Lost My Faith" and "What to Do When You Lose Your Faith." Finally, the Q&A--From What Did God Save You When He Saved Your Soul?

