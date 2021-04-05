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The unintended consequences of HBO's Q Documentary
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242 views • April 05, 2021
HBO pretended to do a fair and balanced Q Documentary, but assumed Q Anons weren't smart enough to detect their attempt at undermining the movement with inuendo and implication. But anons are puzzle solvers. And that's not the only backfire.
Source videos:
QANON: 17 INTO THE STORM - EPISODE 1 - CALM BEFORE THE STORM - HBO --> https://www.bitchute.com/video/YDRaDsFRXYX8/
Hillary Clinton's Fiery Moment at Benghazi Hearing --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC0AKNQBV80
Golden Globes 2015 Limo Arrivals 1- Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Channing Tatum ScreenSlam --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_R6_fVOivU&;t=135s
How The Drew Barrymore Show Gets Virtual Guests in Studio --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXkYO5d-0g8&;t=5s
Source videos:
QANON: 17 INTO THE STORM - EPISODE 1 - CALM BEFORE THE STORM - HBO --> https://www.bitchute.com/video/YDRaDsFRXYX8/
Hillary Clinton's Fiery Moment at Benghazi Hearing --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TC0AKNQBV80
Golden Globes 2015 Limo Arrivals 1- Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Channing Tatum ScreenSlam --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_R6_fVOivU&;t=135s
How The Drew Barrymore Show Gets Virtual Guests in Studio --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXkYO5d-0g8&;t=5s
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