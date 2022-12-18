Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. JOE OLTMANN
39 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor, ft. Joe Oltman


Dec 17, 2022


Dr. Kandiss Taylor's interview with Joe Oltmann explores what it means to be humbled and selfless. Oltmann is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of Pin Business Network who is exposing the Director of Strategy and Security for DOMINION Voting Systems for being a member of ANTIFA. Facing death threats and legal prosecution, Joe continues to pray and follow God's truth in order to restore the voice of Americans everywhere and demand free and fair elections.


You can learn more about Joe Oltmann here: https://conservative-daily.com/


Support Joe Oltmann in his legal battle against Eric Coomer: https://givesendgo.com/defendjoeoltmann


Check out my sponsors!


Protect Your Retirement, BUY GOLD! Call 855-952-0087 To let them know Kandiss Taylor sent you, and you could receive up to $10k in FREE silver.


Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!


https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS


www.mystore.com/kandiss


www.mypillow.com/kandiss


www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"


Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"


https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor


www.southernhook.co


https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount


mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v216eo8-live-at-9pm-est-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-joe-oltma.html


Keywords
current eventsantifaelectionsentrepreneurfounderpraydominionvoting machinesjoe oltmanndr kandiss taylorpin business network

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket