Battered By Russian Forces- Zelensky Cites Martial Law to Hint at Delayed Elections

The Clown Queer jew Cocaine Addict installed by jewish controlled West delays elections in desperate attempt to cling to power for the blood thirsty zionist jews trying to create a jewish power utopia in Russian Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.