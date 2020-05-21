© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1941 - Wednesday - May 20, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/SVN7pvApErA
2 BOMBS: Senate Approves Subpoena On Hunter Biden Inquiry & WH Counsel Advised Susan Rice 1941-6P
A Senate committee voted to approve a subpoena for its Republican-led investigation into Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy firm that once employed Hunter Biden as a board member. By a party-line, 8-6 vote on Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security Committee greenlighted a subpoena for Blue Star Strategies, a Democratic public relations firm. Blue Star Strategies represented Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company that employed Biden on its board while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, was leading the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. 2 BOMBS: Senate Approves Subpoena On Hunter Biden Inquiry & WH Counsel Advised Susan Rice On Email – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/csbk30qHWfY
GUEST: Judge Roy Moore is a life-long Alabamian and a committed constitutional conservative that has stood up for liberty and religious freedom his entire career. Judge Moore was overwhelmingly re-elected by a vote of the people of Alabama as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in November of 2012 and took office in January of 2013. In 2016, Judge Moore was suspended for upholding the sanctity of marriage as between one man and one woman. He retired to seek the office of U.S. Senate in 2017. Judge Moore and his wife, Kayla, have four children and five grandchildren. They are members of First Baptist Church in Gallant, Alabama.
🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn. Let’s Support Him Now! http://SupportGeneralFlynn.com
🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE" for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
See You In The Funnies is The Official Band of The Pete Santilli ShowSubscribe to See You In The Funnies’ YouTube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbeZXoIR0hVF1VhJuiuAKHQ?sub_confirmation=1
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist