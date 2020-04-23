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Texans Fined $4,000 For Violating COVID-19 Curfew
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26 views • April 23, 2020
Kelen McBreen | Infowars.com - April 22, 2020
J from Laredo, Texas joins Owen Shroyer on Infowars’ War Room to describe his experience with tyrannical police that issued $4,000 tickets to him and his friends for washing their cars after curfew.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/texans-fined-4000-for-violating-covid-19-curfew/
TO HEAR FOX NEWS' JOHN ROBERTS ADMIT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS A HOAX CLICK ON ONE OF THESE LINKS:
https://www.brighteon.com/88a5ab9c-e041-4edc-91f5-6803b1a2c8e5
https://www.brighteon.com/259d2dbf-2062-4408-888b-7d450f13e114
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9IGvKTYlli3T/
https://youtu.be/Km4qXgAbFY4
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
J from Laredo, Texas joins Owen Shroyer on Infowars’ War Room to describe his experience with tyrannical police that issued $4,000 tickets to him and his friends for washing their cars after curfew.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/texans-fined-4000-for-violating-covid-19-curfew/
TO HEAR FOX NEWS' JOHN ROBERTS ADMIT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS A HOAX CLICK ON ONE OF THESE LINKS:
https://www.brighteon.com/88a5ab9c-e041-4edc-91f5-6803b1a2c8e5
https://www.brighteon.com/259d2dbf-2062-4408-888b-7d450f13e114
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9IGvKTYlli3T/
https://youtu.be/Km4qXgAbFY4
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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