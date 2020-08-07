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Covid-19, Mandatory Vaccination & the Depopulation Agenda with Special Guest Charlie Robinson (MIRRORED)
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197 views • August 07, 2020
Covid-19, Mandatory Vaccination & the Depopulation Agenda with Special Guest Charlie Robinson (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Crowdsource the Truth 2 at:-
https://youtu.be/htLeaDlEi9M
Author and Podcaster Charlie Robinson joins me once again to discuss the decades old depopulation agenda of powerful influential eugenicists.
Author and Podcaster Charlie Robinson joins me once again to discuss the decades old depopulation agenda of powerful influential eugenicists.
Tune in to the Macroaggressions Podcast –
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/macroaggressions/id1501964274
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
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Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
Mirrored from You Tube channel Crowdsource the Truth 2 at:-
https://youtu.be/htLeaDlEi9M
Author and Podcaster Charlie Robinson joins me once again to discuss the decades old depopulation agenda of powerful influential eugenicists.
Author and Podcaster Charlie Robinson joins me once again to discuss the decades old depopulation agenda of powerful influential eugenicists.
Tune in to the Macroaggressions Podcast –
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/macroaggressions/id1501964274
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth & enjoy exclusive content on SubscribeStar & Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
https://www.subscribestar.com/crowdsourcethetruth
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Visit http://www.crowdsourcethetruth.com
please hit the thumbs up 👍🏻, like and share this video
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