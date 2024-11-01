Kentucky: a voter ballot would auto pick Harris only

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Kentucky, a voter complained about an electronic ballot, it was impossible to vote.
Of course, the "machine" automatically votes for Harris.
Voting machine in Kentucky malfunctioned, and wouldn't allow to vote for Trump.
The state attorney general's office confirmed the malfunction, saying it happened after the machine was hit, and that the problem was fixed.