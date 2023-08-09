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911.Eighth Day.23 46 69-11. 7 Yr Tribulation. Covenant. Money Fails.666. Famine. Black Horse.Watch!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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159 views • August 09, 2023

8000 from 911 1099 -1100 from Lebanon which was 6900 from 911. “Grain” explosions 911 km apart. Psalms 23, 46 – Read Psalm 69 I know there is much more to this, but I will wait and pray. God willing I will elaborate more clearly on this. Remember to always take every thought captive, and to pray for discernment in Gods Word and wisdom. By His Spirit, He will give you peace and understanding, if His Spirit dwells in you...? Believe on Jesus! Learn of Him... Receive Him! His grace and peace be with you all!


CCTV camera catches blast in Turkish port – video

https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2023/aug/07/cctv-camera-catches-blast-in-turkish-port-video


God bless you!

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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


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