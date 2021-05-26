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U.S. CARDIOLOGIST TELLING EVERYONE THAT THE VACCINE IS A BIO-WEAPON INTENDED TO MARK AND KILL YOU
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343 views • May 26, 2021
SOMEONE HAS STOLEN MY IDENTITY TO WIL PARANORMAL WITH A PICTURE OF ME.
THEY ARE SAYING GO TO JUDY MIKOVITS CHANNEL AND SUBSCRIBE - THAT IS NOT ME SAYING THIS
Listen to U.S. Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough as he tells you exactly what the vaccine is intended to do and is doing to millions.
Nobel Prize Winner Luc Antoine Montagnier ( Virologist) claims everyone taking the Covid-19 shot will die within 2 years.
Source: Telegram
THEY ARE SAYING GO TO JUDY MIKOVITS CHANNEL AND SUBSCRIBE - THAT IS NOT ME SAYING THIS
Listen to U.S. Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough as he tells you exactly what the vaccine is intended to do and is doing to millions.
Nobel Prize Winner Luc Antoine Montagnier ( Virologist) claims everyone taking the Covid-19 shot will die within 2 years.
Source: Telegram
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